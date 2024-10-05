Top weekend escapes for Filipinos

Weekend breaks are the perfect solution for those craving a quick escape but cannot commit to a longer vacation abroad.

Filipinos are setting their sights on short weekend, domestic getaways. These trips provide a mix of relaxation and adventure, without the pre-planning required for travel to faraway destinations.

Digital travel platform Agoda has revealed the top five most searched destinations by Filipinos between late August to September. Manila emerged as the top choice followed by Cebu, Tagaytay, Boracay Island and Batangas respectively. Rankings are based on search data of travelers from the Philippines made during 1 to 15 August with check-in between 30 August to 30 September.