Top weekend escapes for Filipinos

Weekend breaks are the perfect solution for those craving a quick escape but cannot commit to a longer vacation abroad.
Filipinos are setting their sights on short weekend, domestic getaways. These trips provide a mix of relaxation and adventure, without the pre-planning required for travel to faraway destinations.
Digital travel platform Agoda has revealed the top five most searched destinations by Filipinos between late August to September. Manila emerged as the top choice followed by Cebu, Tagaytay, Boracay Island and Batangas respectively. Rankings are based on search data of travelers from the Philippines made during 1 to 15 August with check-in between 30 August to 30 September.
“Weekend getaways or staycations are an excellent way to recharge without the need for extensive planning. The Philippines offers such a diverse landscape where travelers can enjoy the cityscape, the beach or even the mountains without needing to travel too far. Each location also offers unique experiences that cater to different interests,” Mike Hwang, Agoda country director for Philippines at Agoda said.
Manila, the bustling capital of the Philippines, offers a mix of iconic landmarks and modern attractions. The city’s vibrant nightlife and diverse culinary scene make it an ideal spot for a quick urban escape.
Known as the Queen City of the South, Cebu is famous for its beautiful beaches and rich cultural heritage. Travelers can visit the iconic Magellan’s Cross, dive in the crystal-clear waters of Moalboal, or take a scenic drive to the highlands of Busay for a panoramic view of the city.
Just a short drive from Manila, Tagaytay is a popular destination for its cool climate and stunning views of Taal Volcano. Enjoy a leisurely day at Picnic Grove, savor local delicacies at Mahogany Market, or simply relax in one of the many cozy cafes overlooking Lake Taal.
Boracay Island remains a top choice for those seeking sun, sand and sea. Activities such as kite surfing, island hopping, and sunset sailing are just a few of the many attractions travelers can enjoy here.
Batangas is a favorite for its accessibility and diverse activities. From the pristine beaches of Laiya to the diving spots in Anilao, Batangas caters to both adventure seekers and those looking to unwind.