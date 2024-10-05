Tigers tear Tamaraws apart, 83-72

Forthsky Padrigao’s superb playmaking anchored University of Santo Tomas’ (UST) fluid offensive flow to turn back Far Eastern University (FEU), 83-72, and arrest a two-game slide in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines Season 87 men’s basketball tournament Saturday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The heady playmaker dished out a game-high 11 assists, including a couple of crucial dimes with under two minutes left to douse cold water on the Tamaraws’ late run as the Tigers closed the first round with a 4-3 win-loss record.

“I think it’s a big win for us because coming from a two-game losing slide the team responded to stop the skid. It was a collective team effort and they focused on defense,” Tigers assistant coach Japs Cuan said.

Padrigao finished with a double-double after also submitting 14 points to go with four rebounds for the España-based squad.

Mo Tounkara flexed his muscles on both ends of the floor with monster numbers of 21 points on 9-of-18 field goal shooting and grabbed 17 rebounds for UST, which sealed its best start since Season 82.

When FEU charged back to close the gap to just five, 75-70, UST answered with six straight points with Padrigao spiking the run with nifty passes to Nic Cabanero and Tounkara to erect an 11-point lead with 1:23 left.

Cabanero got 13 points while Christian Manaytay and Gelo Crisostomo added 11 points each for the Tigers, who dominated the boards, 54-42, and shared the ball well with 18 assists.

UST, which led all the way, converted its extra possessions to 20 second chance points and played aggressive defense to force FEU to 11 turnovers while limiting its miscues to just seven.

The Tamaraws failed to capitalize on the momentum of their previous win as they slipped to a 1-6 card.