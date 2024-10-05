Ticket bought in QC bags P94.4-M lotto pot

A lucky ticket purchased in Quezon City won the P94.4 million jackpot in the Mega Lotto 6/45 draw held Friday night, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) announced Saturday.

The winning combination of 41-44-23-03-17-05 secured the hefty prize of P94,470,811.60 for the ticket holder, who purchased the ticket from a lottery outlet in Metro Manila’s Quezon City.

The winner has one year from the date of the draw to claim the prize at the PCSO’s main office in Mandaluyong City. As per the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion Law, winnings above P10,000 are subject to a 20 percent tax.

In addition to the jackpot winner, 34 other bettors each won P32,000 for matching five out of the six winning numbers. A total of 1,543 players won P1,000 each for guessing four correct digits, while 28,022 bettors will take home P30 each for correctly picking three numbers.

The 6/45 Mega Lotto is drawn every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.