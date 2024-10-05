Thoughts to live by

October 6, Sunday, 27th Sunday in Ordinary Time

Liturgy of the Word -- Gn. 2:18-24; Ps. 128:1-2, 3, 4-5, 6; Heb. 2:9-11; Mk. 10:2-16.

1. First Reading (Gn. 2:18-24):

After creating Adam by forming him out of the dust and breathing life into him, God searched for a suitable partner for him. He created animals which Adam named, to indicate their subordination to him. But none were suitable. (Gn. 2:18-20) God then cast a deep sleep upon Adam, took one of his ribs, and created a new human from it (v. 22), symbolizing the birth of the Church from Christ’s side.

Adam declared, “This one, at last, is bone of my bones, flesh of my flesh. This shall be called "woman," for out of man this one has been taken.” This expresses the deep bond between man and woman, as husband and wife become one flesh in marriage, reflecting a covenant of love and support. Unlike the animals, the woman, Eve, is made out of Adam's very self. The Hebrew has a word play here: "ishsha" woman, wife and "ish," man, husband. God is indicating the deep affinity between Adam, the man, and Eve, the woman, between husband and wife. "That is why a man leaves his father and mother and clings to his wife, and the two of them become one flesh" (v. 24) -- the profound covenant union of husband and wife in marriage, a loving, supportive, and nurturing relationship.

2. Responsorial Psalm (Ps. 128:1-2, 3, 4-5, 6):

“Blessed are those who fear the Lord and walk in his ways” (v.1). "You will be blessed and prosper" (v. 2, 4). "Your wife will be like a fruitful vine" [fertile]. "Your children like young olive plants" [many children] (v.3). "May the Lord bless you from Zion.... and live to see your children's children. Peace upon Israel!" (vv. 5-6).

3. Second Reading (Heb. 2:9-11):

Exultation through Abasement. "We see Jesus (the High Priest) 'crowned with glory and honor' because he suffered death.... 'for a little while' he was made 'lower than the angels,' that by the grace of God he might taste death for everyone" (v.9). God, the Creator of all things, made the Savior "perfect through suffering" (v.10). Jesus, who consecrates, and we who are consecrated have one origin. This is why he calls us 'brothers'" (v. 11).

4. Gospel (Mk. 10:2-16):

Two Episodes: Marriage and Divorce (vv. 1-12); Blessing of Children (vv. 13-16). To test him, some Pharisees ask Jesus, "Is it lawful for a husband to divorce his wife?" (v. 2). Jesus replies, that Moses permitted a husband to divorce his wife only "because of the hardness of your hearts" (vv. 3-5). He then declares the truth. "From the beginning of creation (see Gn 2:18-24, our 1st Reading), husband and wife are so joined together as one, that "the two shall become one flesh.... Therefore what God has joined together, no human being must separate" (vv. 6-9). Jesus draws out the implications of this primeval teaching. One who divorces his wife or husband and marries another commits adultery (vv. 10-12).

People bring children to be touched by Jesus. But the disciples rebuke them. Jesus is indignant. He tells his disciples, "Let the children come to me; do not prevent them, for the kingdom of God belongs to such as these. Amen, I say to you, whoever does not accept the kingdom of God like a child will not enter it" vv. 13-15).

5. Reflection:

The innocent, those who trust completely in God’s providence, and the poor in spirit are those who will enter the Kingdom of God.

Prayer:

Almighty ever-living God, the abundance of your kindness surpasses the desires of those who entreat you. Pour out your mercy upon us. Make us like little children, innocent and totally trusting in you, that we might enter your Kingdom. We ask this through Christ our Lord. Amen.

