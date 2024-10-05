Theater Review: Bar Boys — A New Musical (2024)

Sheila Francisco as the professor, Nor Domingo as Chris’s archetypal villainous dad, and Topper Fabregas’s emphatic character all contribute to the strong cast. Juliene Mendoza, as Erik’s security guard father, connects well with the audience.

The musical is infused with energy and dynamism. It opens with an exuberant number that sets the tone for a lively experience. In fact, every scene feels like a large production number, with the pacing rarely slowing down, perhaps out of a concern that the audience might lose interest.

The atmosphere is hyper, consistently frenetic, and intensely lively. While the dialogue alternates between Filipino and English, some actors’ enunciation falters, and the music occasionally drowns out the lines, making it challenging to grasp the significance of certain scenes. If you haven’t seen the film, immersing yourself in the story may be a bit of a challenge.

Humor in the show largely relies on personal taste; it’s predominantly gag humor, with its main comedic element being “burnik.” If “burnik” doesn’t make you laugh, then the humor of the musical may not land as effectively.

The large supporting cast, combined with numerous production numbers, can sometimes overshadow the boys’ story. The narrative is broad and touches on the dynamics and personalities of the boys, though it barely breaks free from established archetypes. Nevertheless, the motivations and character arcs remain clear.

The vocal talents of the cast are commendable, particularly Francisco, Diaz, and Ramos. However, the songs tend to fade quickly from memory once you leave the theater, lacking that lasting impact.

With the energetic choreography and the compact stage layout, it’s advisable to sit farther back to fully appreciate the blocking and staging. I was seated in the front row, with minimal legroom, close enough to see the actors’ beads of sweat.

This proximity allowed me to scrutinize the costumes, which seemed random and ill-fitting for some supporting cast members, as if they had been hastily assembled from an Ukay shop — lacking a cohesive motif or color scheme.