The possibility of two more Tulfos in the Senate is not a long shot.

This comes as TV personality Bienvenido "Ben" Tulfo formally expressed his intent to run for senator on the fifth day of the filing of certificates of candidacy (CoC).

His brother, ACT-CIS Rep. Erwin Tulfo, confirmed to the Daily Tribune that Ben was filing his CoC today.

The Tulfos are frontrunners in the Senate race, according to some polls.

If elected, Ben and Erwin will join their brother, Raffy, in the Senate.

"We are brothers, there's only one blood running through our veins, and that is public service. We have solved a lot of problems. [We] act as partners," Erwin told reporters.