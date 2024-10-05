The Tulfos are frontrunners in the Senate race, according to some polls
The possibility of two more Tulfos in the Senate is not a long shot.
This comes as TV personality Bienvenido "Ben" Tulfo formally expressed his intent to run for senator on the fifth day of the filing of certificates of candidacy (CoC).
His brother, ACT-CIS Rep. Erwin Tulfo, confirmed to the Daily Tribune that Ben was filing his CoC today.
If elected, Ben and Erwin will join their brother, Raffy, in the Senate.
"We are brothers, there's only one blood running through our veins, and that is public service. We have solved a lot of problems. [We] act as partners," Erwin told reporters.
Banking on his 22 years of public service experience as a broadcast journalist, Ben Tulfo said he will continue serving the public through his legislative agenda if he becomes a lawmaker.
"Let's stop with just helping but not really solving the problems," he added.
Not a dynasty
Ben argued that the possibility of having three Tulfos in the Senate is not an example of a political dynasty.
"Yes, we are a dynasty in the media... [but in politics], it's not a dynasty. We don't have any district. But running for the Senate, we cannot say it's a dynasty," he said.
"Is it our fault that we love our profession in media?" he added.