Teachers ‘competitive’ compensation backed

The Department of Budget and Management (DBM) backed initiatives that would ensure “competitive” compensation for Filipino teachers amid the released Executive Order 64 by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for a salary increase differential for public school teachers and non-teaching personnel for Fiscal Year 2024.

During the celebration of National Teacher’s Day on Saturday, Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman hailed teachers as “unsung heroes who continue to transform lives and communities with their boundless enthusiasm, passion and hard work.”

“Their hearts always go to the future generations. Let us celebrate these changemakers for their guidance and support are what empower us to strive for greatness and overcome obstacles,” Pangandaman said, noting that there is indeed a need to create an environment where teachers feel valued and empowered to continue their noble mission.

Moreover, the DBM chief thanked all the educators, both in public and private institutions, for their efforts in guiding and teaching the students.

She likewise honored the resilience of Filipino teachers, especially those in remote areas in the country.

“As we honor the resilience of our teachers, we are reminded of those in remote corners of our nation, from the highlands of the North to often-overlooked communities in Mindanao. These brave individuals traverse treacherous paths, facing rain and mud to ensure no student is left behind. Their invaluable commitment shines brightest in dark times, particularly during the pandemic, when they transformed challenges into opportunities to uplift their students with hope,” she said.

The DBM chief maintained that the unwavering dedication, passion, and resilience of all educators “light the path of knowledge for countless learners across the country.”

Last month, Education Secretary Sonny Angara said they have begun processing the salary increase differentials for public school teachers and non-teaching personnel for Fiscal Year 2024, following the guidelines outlined in EO 64 issued by President Marcos Jr.

Angara said they have already received a go signal from the DBM to proceed with the distribution of approximately P26.9 billion in salary differentials for eligible employees.

Moreover, the DepEd secretary confirmed that public school teachers and non-teaching staff could expect to receive their salary differentials from January to August 2024 starting in September 2024.