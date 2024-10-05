TALL ORDER: UP on the brink of Final Four era breakthrough

Games today:

(Mall of Asia Arena)

3:30 p.m. — Adamson vs UE

6:30 p.m. — La Salle vs UP

University of the Philippines (UP) is on the threshold of achieving a milestone never before accomplished by the team in the Final Four era.

Defending champion De La Salle University is standing in its way, seeking to reassert mastery over the squad it defeated in last year’s finale.

All roads lead to the Mall of Asia Arena on Sunday to witness another epic clash of varsity titans when the Fighting Maroons and Green Archers rekindle their rivalry with school pride at stake in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 87 men’s basketball tournament.

The battle to cap the exciting first round of eliminations fires off at 6:30 p.m. following the 3:30 p.m. encounter between hot-streaking University of the East (UE) and Adamson University.

Still, the spotlight belongs to the much-anticipated UP-La Salle showdown.

The powerhouse squads meet for the first time after a thrilling championship series last season that went the full three games.

UP is the hottest team this season after mowing down all its first six opponents by double-digit margins.

Unbeaten and showing no signs of slowing down, the Fighting Maroons are one victory away from completing a first-ever first round sweep since the institution of the Final Four in 1993.

But the Green Archers with reigning Most Valuable Player Kevin Quiambao and Mike Phillips are unfazed.

In fact, La Salle welcomes the challenge of testing where it stands against mighty UP.

“We are excited. You know, UP is gonna be somebody that we’re gonna learn from. We never really called them our enemies but we always call them worthy rivals because their strength is our weakness, and we just want to enjoy playing against that mighty team. That really gets us excited,” Green Archers coach Topex Robinson said.

La Salle has a full week of rest after its 88-67 rout of University of Santo Tomas (UST).

The Green Archers have won back-to-back games for a 5-1 win-loss slate behind the Fighting Maroons.

Robinson doesn’t want to put too much pressure on the players, tuning out the outside noise and hype of the rematch.

“I mean, we just gonna enjoy it and we just wanna compete against the best team in college,” he said.

UP, on the other hand, knows that La Salle will come out smoking.

“What’s important is for us to match their effort,” Fighting Maroons deputy Christian Luanzon said.

Despite the blowout results in their victories, UP has struggled with slow starts in the past two games as it went down by 22 against Adamson University last week and by nine against UST last Wednesday in the first half before charging back.

A mistake the Fighting Maroons cannot afford to make against the Green Archers.

“We know La Salle, every time they step out on the court, particularly their bigs, KQ and Phillips, if you fail to match their efforts on both ends (of the court), we’re gonna be on the latter part and we don’t want that,” Luanzon said.

Veteran guard JD Cagulangan is expected to be back after sitting out UP’s 81-70 win over the Growling Tigers after feeling under the weather.

He will be backed by Season 86 Rookie of the Year Francis Lopez, Harold Alarcon, big man Quentin Millora-Brown, Terrence Fortea, Gerry Abadiano and Janjan Felicilda.

Meanwhile, the Red Warriors eye a fifth straight win to end the round.

UE beat Ateneo de Manila University, 69-62, last Wednesday for a 4-2 slate.

The Falcons hold a 3-3 card.