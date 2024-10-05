Taguig police bust 4 ‘druggies’

Four people were arrested in a buy-bust operation in Barangay North Signal, Taguig recently.

The suspects were identified by police as alias Joey, 41; alias Cathy, 41; alias Joshua, 15; and alias Aeron, 17.

During the operation, officers confiscated six plastic sachets containing 18.1 grams of suspected shabu, valued at P123,080. They also seized a genuine P500 bill used as buy-bust money and a weighing scale.

The evidence was turned over to the Southern Police District Forensic Unit for chemical analysis.

The four arrested suspects will be charged with violating Republic Act 9165 (Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002) before the Taguig City Prosecutor’s Office.