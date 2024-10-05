Solid Japan support vowed

Traffic congestion in Metro Manila has become a serious problem, affecting freight distribution and other areas, and is one of the factors that led to a decline in the country’s international competitiveness.

The North-South Commuter Railway project will support the development of a commuter rail line of approximately 38 kilometers from Malolos City to Tutuban in Metro Manila.

This will strengthen the metropolitan area’s transport network and alleviate severe traffic congestion, thereby contributing to the expansion of the metropolitan area’s economic sphere and the reduction of air pollution.

In yesterday’s ceremony, the connection of two sections of the project to the viaduct was celebrated.

In his remarks, Ambassador Endo Kazuya reaffirmed Japan’s determination to support the project through official development assistance concessional loans.