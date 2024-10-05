SM marks Breast Cancer Month with touching ballet

SM Cares held its second Beautiful Girl: Echoes of Strength and Hope event, kicking off Breast Cancer Awareness Month with an evening of ballet and advocacy. The event, in partnership with the Philippine Ballet Theater, aimed to raise awareness of breast cancer, one of the most common cancers among women in the Philippines.

The event recognized breast cancer survivors, with special acknowledgment given to those attending the event. SM Cares highlighted their courage and strength, using the occasion to bring attention to the ongoing challenges faced by women battling the disease.

This year, SM Cares introduced a charitable element in collaboration with Bingo Plus Foundation and Global Peace Women Foundation, offering a financial grant to the Kasuso Foundation—a nonprofit dedicated to supporting breast cancer patients and survivors.