SM marks Breast Cancer Month with touching ballet

SM Cares held its second Beautiful Girl: Echoes of Strength and Hope event, kicking off Breast Cancer Awareness Month with an evening of ballet and advocacy. The event, in partnership with the Philippine Ballet Theater, aimed to raise awareness of breast cancer, one of the most common cancers among women in the Philippines.
The event recognized breast cancer survivors, with special acknowledgment given to those attending the event. SM Cares highlighted their courage and strength, using the occasion to bring attention to the ongoing challenges faced by women battling the disease.
This year, SM Cares introduced a charitable element in collaboration with Bingo Plus Foundation and Global Peace Women Foundation, offering a financial grant to the Kasuso Foundation—a nonprofit dedicated to supporting breast cancer patients and survivors.
The event used ballet as a medium to communicate messages of resilience and solidarity, with the performance symbolizing the challenges faced by women undergoing treatments like chemotherapy and radiation.
"Together, we can work toward a future where no woman has to fight breast cancer alone," said Atty. Pearl Joan Jayagan Turley, SM Cares Program Director for Women, during her closing remarks.
SM Cares continues its efforts in promoting women’s health, emphasizing the importance of breast cancer awareness, support, and early detection in saving lives.