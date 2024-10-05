‘Shut Up,’ did Anne Hathaway just confirm Princess Diaries 3?

Anne Hathaway, who plays Mia Thermopolis, confirmed in an Instagram post on 4 October that the third movie of The Princess Diaries is officially in progress. In her video, Hathaway counted to three, uttered Mia’s iconic line, “Shut Up,” and blew a kiss to the camera.

“Miracles happen. Back to Genovia with @adeleblim @disney @somewherepictures. The fairy tale continues,” she wrote.

Fans are one step closer to Princess Diaries 3, with Crazy Rich Asians screenwriter and producer Adele Lim set to direct the film.