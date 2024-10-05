‘Shut Up,’ did Anne Hathaway just confirm Princess Diaries 3?

Anne Hathaway, who plays Mia Thermopolis, confirmed in an Instagram post on 4 October that the third movie of The Princess Diaries is officially in progress. In her video, Hathaway counted to three, uttered Mia’s iconic line, “Shut Up,” and blew a kiss to the camera.
“Miracles happen. Back to Genovia with @adeleblim @disney @somewherepictures. The fairy tale continues,” she wrote.
Fans are one step closer to Princess Diaries 3, with Crazy Rich Asians screenwriter and producer Adele Lim set to direct the film.
But hey, it’s not just Princess Diaries! A sequel to Hathaway’s 2006 classic film The Devil Wears Prada is reportedly in the works, too!
Here’s everything we know:
According to a Puck News report, Aline Brosh Mckenna, the writer of the film, and the producer, Wendy Finerman, are definitely in for another round of the film.
With this exciting news, fans are surely brimming with anticipation of which casts members will return and who will be added to the slate.
Although there has been no official announcement yet, the Film and Television Industry Alliance, an official website that monitors all upcoming films and projects that are in progress, reported that The Devil Wears Prada 2 is now in the pre-production phase.
Filming is scheduled to start on 30 November this year.