Senator Go heads to Davao Oriental aid distribution after filing COC

On 4 October, 2024, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go visited Caraga, Davao Oriental, where he provided assistance to 1,124 indigent farmers, fisherfolk, and senior citizens.

Held at the Barangay Poblacion evacuation center, the event was organized in collaboration with Vice Mayor Melody Anne Benitez and Councilors Jemaika Balante, Belshazzar Sobrecarey, and Orly Benaning.

Go worked with local officials and the national government to distribute financial aid, grocery packs, shirts, masks, vitamins, and snacks to beneficiaries. Select recipients also received basketballs, volleyballs, bicycles, mobile phones, shoes, and watches.

"The farmers and fisherfolks are the backbone of our nation’s food supply, and our senior citizens are the guardians of our values and history," Go highlighted.

He also referenced his legislative efforts, such as the Centenarian Act amendments, which provide cash gifts to elderly Filipinos, and various laws aimed at improving the welfare of farmers and fisherfolk.