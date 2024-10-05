Senator Go heads to Davao Oriental aid distribution after filing COC

On 4 October, 2024, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go visited Caraga, Davao Oriental, where he provided assistance to 1,124 indigent farmers, fisherfolk, and senior citizens.
Held at the Barangay Poblacion evacuation center, the event was organized in collaboration with Vice Mayor Melody Anne Benitez and Councilors Jemaika Balante, Belshazzar Sobrecarey, and Orly Benaning.
Go worked with local officials and the national government to distribute financial aid, grocery packs, shirts, masks, vitamins, and snacks to beneficiaries. Select recipients also received basketballs, volleyballs, bicycles, mobile phones, shoes, and watches.
"The farmers and fisherfolks are the backbone of our nation’s food supply, and our senior citizens are the guardians of our values and history," Go highlighted.
He also referenced his legislative efforts, such as the Centenarian Act amendments, which provide cash gifts to elderly Filipinos, and various laws aimed at improving the welfare of farmers and fisherfolk.
On the same day, Senator Go and his team extended help to 250 indigent individuals at the RSO Compound in Caraga. He distributed food packs, snacks, vitamins, and sports equipment, with additional items such as shoes, mobile phones, and bicycles given to select beneficiaries.
Go also inspected the ongoing construction of a Super Health Center at Barangay Poblacion, emphasizing the importance of healthcare access in rural areas. He reaffirmed his commitment to supporting the establishment of more Super Health Centers across the country, with 14 planned for Davao Oriental.
Go thanked the community for the opportunity to serve, particularly through providing essential healthcare services with initiatives like the Super Health Centers and Malasakit Centers.
“Kanina po marami ang nagpapasalamat sa akin dahil natulungan sila ng ating mga programa. Pero sa totoo lang po, ako po ang dapat na magpasalamat sa inyo dahil sa pagkakataon na inyong ibinigay sa akin upang makapag-serbisyo sa inyo,” Go expressed.
“Ang maiaalay ko lang po sa inyo ay ang aking kasipagan sa pagtatrabaho dahil bisyo ko na po ang magserbisyo," he added, reiterating his dedication to serving the public.