Quirino Province and its basket of happiness

The Province of Quirino marked another milestone as it celebrated the 25th edition of Panagdadapun Festival, one of Cagayan Valley’s sought-after festivities because of its color, diversity and cultural significance.

Literally meaning “gathering” or “convergence,” the festival was introduced in 1999 to showcase the rich cultural heritage of Quirino’s communities in an event, which goes beyond the usual pomp and pageantry. It coincides with the provincial founding anniversary when it was carved out from Nueva Vizcaya on 10 September 1971.

Panagdadapun shifted to virtual mode for two years during the (Covid-19) pandemic to keep the festive spirit, and resumed to physical celebration two years ago with the launch of its Basket of Happiness rebranding, which featured the circuit of tourist-ready spots.

Governor Dakila Carlo Cua said that the weeklong merry-making showcased Quirino’s ascent to the tourism’s big league with the festival’s silver edition.