Pogba: Nightmare is over

GENEVA, Switzerland (AFP) — French international footballer Paul Pogba said his “nightmare is over” after a four-year ban for doping was reduced to 18 months.

Pogba, who is under contract with Italian giants Juventus until 2026, will be able to return to competitive football from March 11 next year, four days before his 32nd birthday.

“Finally, the nightmare is over. I can look forward to the day when I can follow my dreams again,” the player said in a statement released to Britain’s Press Association.

“I always stated that I never knowingly breached World Anti-Doping Agency regulations when I took a nutritional supplement prescribed to me by a doctor, which does not affect or enhance the performance of male athletes.”

“I play with integrity and, although I must accept that this is a strict liability offense, I want to place on record my thanks to the Court of Arbitration for Sport’s judges who heard my explanation.”

“This has been a hugely distressing period in my life because everything I have worked so hard for has been put on hold.”

Earlier Friday, a spokesperson for the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) confirmed that Pogba’s suspension had been slashed.

“I can confirm the decision: an 18-month suspension with effect from 11 September 2023. The reasons for the decision will follow later,” the CAS spokesperson told AFP.

Pogba tested positive for testosterone in August 2023 after a match between Juventus and Udinese in Italy.

He was provisionally suspended in September of the same year, and then banned for four years by the Italian National Anti-Doping Tribunal the following February.