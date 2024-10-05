Phivolcs monitors 4 phreatic eruptions in Taal

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) monitored four phreatic eruptions over Taal Volcano in the past 24 hours.

In its latest advisory, state volcanologists reported that one to six-minute-long phreatic eruptions were observed in the Batangas-based volcano.

Two volcanic earthquakes, including one seven-minute-long volcanic tremor, was also logged.

The volcano had a 1,200-meter voluminous emission which drifted southwest.

A long-term deflation of the Taal Caldera and short-term inflation of the general northern and southeastern flanks of Taal Volcano Island were seen

On Wednesday, 3 October, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. assured that the government is monitoring the situation in Taal as Phivolcs reported a minor phreatomagmatic eruption at the volcano on Wednesday.

Taal Volcano is still under alert level 1 or "in an abnormal condition."

Sudden explosions, volcanic earthquakes, minor ashfall, and lethal accumulations or expulsions of volcanic gas may pose serious health and safety risks.

Meanwhile, entry into the Taal Volcano Island remains strictly prohibited, particularly in the main crater and Daang Kastila fissures. The island has been identified as a permanent danger zone.

Aircraft that fly close to the volcano, Phivolcs said, will be at risk of coming into contact with airborne ash and ballistic fragments.