Philippine Wheelchair Basketball team showcases talent in pre-tournament exhibition
Before the 3x3 Wheelchair Basketball Invitational Tournament on 5 October 2024, at the AFP Wellness Center in Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City, members of the Philippine National Wheelchair Basketball team played an exhibition match. The event, organized by the Quezon City Sports Development Office, aimed to highlight the talent and tenacity of wheelchair basketball athletes while promoting inclusivity and empowerment through sports.