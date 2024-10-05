Philippine Navy takes part in MTA Seagull 2024 in Brunei

Subic, Zambales – The Philippine Navy (PN) has deployed a contingent for the Maritime Training Activity (MTA) Seagull 09-2024 in Brunei, with the training scheduled from 7 to 11 October, 2024.

A send-off ceremony was held for Naval Task Group 84, with BRP Andres Bonifacio (PS17) serving as the primary surface component. Vice Admiral Toribio D. Adaci Jr., Flag Officer in Command of the PN, announced that 169 officers and personnel from various units will participate in the maritime exercise.

He added that this activity presents an excellent opportunity to strengthen bilateral relations with their Bruneian counterparts.

The 3 October sendoff ceremony took place at the Naval Operating Base in Subic, Zambales, led by Vice Admiral Adaci, accompanied by Rear Admiral Renato P. David, Commander of the Philippine Fleet, and Brigadier General Edwin E. Amadar, Commander of the Fleet-Marine Ready Force (FMRF), who also serves as the Officer Conducting the Exercise (OCE).

Naval Task Group 84 is led by Captain Glenn Dizon, Deputy Commander for Fleet Operations of the FMRF, while BRP Andres Bonifacio (PS17) is commanded by Commander Renante H. Del Prado. Colonel Joel Lazo, Deputy Commander for Marine Operations of the FMRF, serves as the Exercise Director for the PN contingent.

MTA Seagull 09-2024 will include a wide range of activities, starting with operational planning and communication discussions tailored to the exercise's two-day sea phase. The event will feature a Navy SEALs workshop on Visit, Board, Search, and Seizure (VBSS) operations, as well as Unmanned Aerial Surveillance (UAS) training. In addition, participants will engage in community outreach programs, subject matter expert exchanges, and sports events—all aimed at enhancing interoperability and fostering knowledge sharing between the two navies.

MTA Seagull, a biennial bilateral training exercise between the Philippine Navy and the Royal Brunei Navy, seeks to strengthen cooperation and fortify strategic partnerships between the two nations.