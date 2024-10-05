PBBM shields mentors, tillers, typhoon victims

In collaboration with the Presidential Communications Office’s (PCO) Bureau of Communications Services, Daily Tribune has compiled the most significant activities of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in the past week to give the public a window into the Chief Executive’s efforts to build a better future for Filipinos.

30 September

Tarlac ARBs freed from debts

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. headed to Tarlac on 30 September to lead in the distribution of certificates of condonation to farmer-beneficiaries. He also spearheaded the inauguration of the country’s first manufacturing plant for advanced lithium iron phosphate batteries.

In recognition of the significant contributions of farmers in ensuring food sufficiency, the President distributed 4,663 Certificates of Condonation with Release of Mortgage (COCROMs) to 3,527 Agrarian Reform Beneficiaries (ARBs) in Paniqui, Tarlac, emancipating them from P124.64 million in debts.

The distribution of COCROMs was also part of the implementation of the New Agrarian Emancipation Act, which the President signed last year as proof of the government’s unwavering commitment to uplift the farmers’ lives and relieve them from indebtedness.

President Marcos requested the ARBs to make their lands productive for the benefit of the nation.

First advanced battery factory launched

After Paniqui, the Chief Executive proceeded to New Clark City in Capas, Tarlac to inaugurate the StB Giga Factory, the country’s maiden manufacturing plant for advanced lithium iron phosphate batteries. The President said the plant will contribute positively to the administration’s relentless pursuit of a cleaner, greener and more prosperous Bagong Pilipinas.

The P7-billion infrastructure took only six months to build and is the result of the strong alliance between the governments of the Philippines and Australia.

1 October

Marawi rehab ordered fast-tracked

On 1 October, the President ordered the Office of the Presidential Adviser for Marawi Rehabilitation (OPAMR) to reinstall the power and water in Marawi City as quickly as possible.

During a sectoral meeting in Malacañang, OPAMR Secretary Nasser Pangandaman Sr. reported that as to the water supply, the Local Water Utilities Administration had committed to complete the Bulk Water Supply Project within four months or before the end of 2024.

EVOSS integrated

processes pushed

The President directed the Department of Energy (DoE) to continue expediting the integration of all applications and permitting processes of energy projects in the Energy Virtual One-Stop Shop (EVOSS).

The government targets to integrate all energy-related processes into EVOSS by June 2028. As of 27 September, at least 56 of 103 energy-related processes had been integrated into EVOSS.

2 October

Digital Services VAT law signed

On 2 October, the President signed the Value-Added Tax (VAT) on Digital Services Law in Malacañang. The law will generate P105 billion in additional revenue for the government in its first five years of implementation.

The revenue will be allocated to the construction of 42,000 classrooms, 6,000 rural health units, and 7,000 kilometers of farm-to-market roads. It will also allocate funds for the creative industry.

The President said the new law is not a new tax measure but strengthens and streamlines the VAT collection on digital services.

The government said the law does not discourage foreign investments because it only clarifies the payment of 12-percent VAT on digital services by both resident and non-resident digital services providers to level the playing field.

OFWs in Lebanon

ordered repatriated

On 2 October, the President gave marching orders to all government agencies concerned for the immediate repatriation of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and their families from Lebanon amid the fighting between Israel and Iran-backed terror group Hezbollah.

In a briefing in Malacañang, Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) Undersecretary Bernard Olalia said the government is exhausting all measures to safely repatriate the OFWs.

Qatar bilateral ties strengthened

On the same day, the President welcomed to Malacañang the ambassador of Qatar.

The Philippines and Qatar further strengthened their longstanding bilateral relations during the courtesy call of Qatari Ambassador to the Philippines, His Excellency Ahmed Saad Nasser Abdullah Al-Homidi, on President Marcos.

In his message, President Marcos recalled the visit of Qatari Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in April this year, where they discussed ways of strengthening political relations between the two countries and exchanged views on matters of mutual concern.

The Qatari Ambassador, in return, expressed gratitude for the government’s warm welcome of the Qatari Amir and said they were “happy to be in cooperation” with the Philippines.

3 October

School teachers’ role recognized

On 3 October, President Marcos together with First Lady Louise Araneta-Marcos attended the 2024 National Teacher’s Day Celebration in Quezon City where he ensured the government’s support for public school teachers.

In his speech, the President highlighted significant measures the government has implemented to address the difficulties of over 860,000 public school teachers.

‘LAB for ALL’ reaches Pasig

On the same day, President Marcos and the First Lady brought the “Libreng Laboratoryo, Konsulta, at Gamot Para sa Lahat (LAB For ALL)” caravan to Pasig City to provide free medical and other government services to 1,500 beneficiaries.

LAB For All is a priority project of the First Lady to deliver laboratory and medical services, especially to far-flung areas and make healthcare accessible to the people, regardless of their background or geographical location.

President Marcos expressed his gratitude to the First Lady for the project as, he said, it bridges the gap in the healthcare system of the country, especially in the 7,063 Geographically Isolated and Disadvantaged Areas (GIDAs).

4 October

Julian’s victims get assistance

The following day, President Marcos headed to Northern Luzon to extend over P610 million in financial assistance and other services to thousands of Filipinos affected by typhoon “Julian” in the Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley and Cordillera Administrative Region.

The Department of Health augmented health commodities for the regions valued at P7.25 million along with P8.4 million worth of logistics prepositioned to regional offices and facilities of the department.

The Department of Agriculture allotted P164.27 million in agricultural inputs for the three regions and allocated P25,000 in loans per farmer and agricultural indemnification of insured farmers.

In Batanes, Marcos said the Office of the President will release P25 million in financial assistance to the typhoon victims, along with P15 million from the Office of Speaker Martin Romualdez of the House of Representatives.

The DSWD will also give P10,000 each to the typhoon victims, together with 14,000 boxes of FFPs and NFIs.

5 October

Phl as ‘premier paddling destination’ pushed

President Marcos Jr. issued Proclamation 699 declaring the fourth week of October of every year as “Moving Forward Paddling Week Philippines” to promote the Philippines as a “premier paddling destination.”

Under Proclamation 699, the Philippine Sports Commission is directed to lead, coordinate and supervise the observance of the Moving Forward Paddling Week Philippines.

Tarlac City special

economic zone formed

On the same day, the Palace announced that President Marcos signed a proclamation creating a new special economic zone in Tarlac City to be known as TARI Estate.

Proclamation 701 creates and designates a parcel of land in Lourdes village in Tarlac City as a special economic zone under Republic Act 7916, or the Special Economic Zone Act of 1995, following the recommendation of the Philippine Economic Zone Authority board of directors.

TARI Estate has a total area of 2 million square meters.