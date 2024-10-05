Pastrana, Santos fuel Tigresses rally

Kent Pastrana and Brigette Santos took over in the clutch, powering University of Santo Tomas (UST) to a 66-57 win over Far Eastern University (FEU) in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 87 women’s basketball tournament yesterday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Pastrana and Santos caught fire as they conspired with eight unanswered points to give the Growling Tigresses a 13-point lead, 56-43, entering the final 7:56 mark of the contest.

The Lady Tamaraws, behind the hot hands of Shane Salvani, Joann Nagma and Maxene Dela Torre, fired back and responded with 10 straight points to cut the deficit to just three, 53-56, with 3:37 left.

But UST made one final run with Pastrana and Santos conniving for seven straight points for a 63-53 lead to seal their sixth victory in seven matches with still 1:18 left.

But Tigresses head coach Haydee Ong lamented the team’s effort, saying that they didn’t play with a sense of urgency despite the masterful victory.

“With regards to our record, I told the girls that this would be our last game in the first round so this should serve as a momentum-builder for the next round. Unfortunately, they didn’t play the way I expected them to play,” said Ong, whose wards are coming in as the reigning champions.

“A win is a win. Our constants like Kent are always performing so we need more players to show up and help her in our succeeding games.”

Pastrana finished with 22 points, 11 rebounds, two steals and two blocks despite committing seven turnovers.

Tacky Tacatac added nine points while Santos got seven points, all of which she made in the fourth period.