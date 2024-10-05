Omega Sends Fnatic ONIC to the Playoffs with a Loss

Omega has ended Fnatic ONIC PH's reign of terror in the regular season following a hard-fought win over the latter on Week 8, Day 2 of MPL Season 14 this Saturday evening at Green Sun Hotel in Makati City.

Spearheaded by team captain Ch4knu, the squad of Andoryuuu, Uk1r, Ryota, and Jowm was the first team to defeat Fnatic ONIC PH this season, which saw the latter make history with a perfect 13-0 winning streak.

"I can't believe it. I am proud of my teammates," said Joshua "Ch4knu" Mangilog.

Touted by many as one of the weakest teams, if not the weakest, before the season started, Omega proved to be an emerging powerhouse in the league with its revamped roster, ending its regular season campaign with an impressive 9-5 standing.