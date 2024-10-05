Okada Foundation announces P3-M donation to Malvar museum

At the commemoration of revolutionary war hero General Miguel Malvar's 159th birth anniversary, the Okada Foundation, Inc. (OFI) announced a P3 million donation to the Museo ni Miguel Malvar in Sto. Tomas City, Batangas.

OFI President James Lorenzana shared the news during his address at the ceremony. "This donation supports the improvement and maintenance of the museum, allowing us to further explore and learn more about the life, story, and values of General Miguel Malvar," Lorenzana stated.

He also expressed hope that Malvar's example "lives on with the youth, inspiring them in their efforts to build a brighter future."

The Museo ni Miguel Malvar is one of 28 museums overseen by the National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP). NHCP Executive Director Carminda Arevalo expressed gratitude for OFI's donation, noting that "while we receive funding from the national government, this form of support significantly helps us in fulfilling our mandate."

"The Okada Foundation's donation will greatly contribute to preserving the memory of General Miguel Malvar and help elevate his recognition throughout our history," Arevalo added. "Rest assured, the public will benefit from the new additions to the museum made possible by this grant."

A symbolic turnover of a replica of General Malvar's revolver followed the announcement, with Lorenzana presenting it to the NHCP executive director.

The donation will be used for the production of dioramas, replicas of historical documents and artifacts, documentaries, and other media to enhance the museum's exhibitions. Among the featured items are some of Malvar's personal effects, such as his weapons and accessories.

"On behalf of the Okada Foundation's Board of Trustees, it is an honor to commemorate General Miguel Malvar and pay homage to his extraordinary bravery and legacy of patriotism and sacrifice," said Lorenzana.

He also called for continued collaboration between the public and private sectors. "This contribution aligns with one of the Okada Foundation's tenets—acting as stewards of our culture and history, helping the government curate and preserve our rich heritage," Lorenzana said. "May we continue to build upon this partnership and pave the way for more impactful projects."