New World Makati's Jasmine Restaurant Combines Exotic and Traditional Flavors in New Menu

Jasmine Restaurant in New World Makati Hotel adds 30 new dishes to its menu, which blends exotic and traditional Chinese food. Head Chef Brandon Ng said that they have integrated Sichuan cuisine into the menu. Sichuan dishes are marked by bold flavors, primarily consisting of garlic and chili pepper. “This menu incorporates some of the Sichuan [cuisine] incorporated into our old menu, which is more Cantonese traditional. So eventually, it’s more harmonized and balanced,” he said.

The highlight of the menu is its line of dim sum, which includes the following: scallops, prawn, and black caviar dumpling; crabmeat and spinach dumpling; and deep-fried bean curd roll. These dumplings have a cloud-like texture, making them incredibly soft on the palate.