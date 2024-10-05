Navy takes part in Seagull drills

SUBIC TOWN, Zambales — The Philippine Navy (PN) has sent a contingent for the Maritime Training Activity (MTA) Seagull 09-2024 in Brunei scheduled 7 to 11 October.

The send-off ceremony was conducted for the Naval Task Group 84, with BRP Andres Bonifacio (PS17) serving as its key surface component.

According to Vice Admiral Toribio D. Adaci Jr., the Flag Officer in Command, a total of 169 officers and personnel from various Philippine Navy units will take part in the maritime exercise. He added that this is a good opportunity to strengthen bilateral relations with their Bruneian counterparts.

Adaci led the ceremony at the Naval Operating Base in Subic, Zambales. He was accompanied by Rear Admiral Renato P David PN, Commander of the Philippine Fleet, and Brigadier General Edwin E. Amadar PN(M), Commander of the Fleet-Marine Ready Force (FMRF), who also serves as the Officer Conducting the Exercise.

Captain Glenn Dizon PN(GSC), the Deputy Commander for Fleet Operations of the FMRF, leads Naval Task Group 84, while BRP Andres Bonifacio (PS17) is under the command of Commander Renante H. Del Prado PN(GSC). Colonel Joel Lazo PN(M)(GSC), the Deputy Commander for Marine Operations, FMRF, is the Exercise Director for the PN Contingent for the said training activity.

MTA Seagull 09-2024 is set to feature a comprehensive range of activities, beginning with operational planning and communication discussions tailored to the various serials and events for the two-day sea phase.

It will also include a Navy SEALs workshop focused on Visit, Board, Search and Seizure operations, as well as Unmanned Aerial Surveillance collaboration and training.

In addition, participants will engage in community outreach programs, subject matter expert exchanges and sports events. These activities are meticulously designed to enhance interoperability, facilitate knowledge sharing and deepen mutual understanding between the two navies, thereby strengthening their ability to collaborate effectively in various maritime security operations.

MTA Seagull is a biennial bilateral training exercise between the Philippine Navy and the Royal Brunei Navy, aimed at enhancing cooperation and fortifying the strategic partnership between the two navies.

The Philippine Navy’s participation in this exercise underscores its commitment to deepening engagement and collaboration in maritime activities and joint training with the Royal Brunei Navy.