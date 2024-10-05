Nat’l Pregnancy, Infant Loss Remembrance Day set 15 Oct.

Malacañang Palace has declared 15 October of every year as National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day.

This, according to Proclamation No. 700, signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin on 2 October which repealed Proclamation 586 that declared 25 March of every year as the “Day of the Unborn.”

According to the Presidential Communications Office, the new proclamation aims “to honor and remember the infants lost during or shortly after pregnancy, and acknowledge the mothers and their families who have suffered through these losses.”

“There is a need to designate a specific day to increase awareness and provide comprehensive support for affected families, including mental health services, community programs, and informed healthcare guidance,” the proclamation read.

The Chief Executive assigned the Department of Health (DoH) to lead, coordinate and supervise the observance as well as to identify the programs, activities and projects aligned to it.

Other government agencies and offices, including government-owned or -controlled corporations and state universities and colleges to participate and render necessary support for its effective implementation.

Also, local government units, non-government organizations, professional associations and the private sector are encouraged to give support.

Latest available data shows that the maternal mortality rate in the Philippines stands at approximately 121 deaths per 100,000 live births, highlighting persistent challenges in healthcare, particularly in rural and underserved areas.

The infant mortality rate, recorded at 22 deaths per 1,000 live births in 2020, indicates progress, but experts say more needs to be done to prevent maternal and infant deaths.

The DoH, along with international organizations like the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and UNICEF, is working to address these preventable deaths through targeted interventions.

Key efforts include improving access to comprehensive sexual and reproductive health services, with a focus on regions like the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, where maternal mortality rates are highest.

Health programs are being strengthened to ensure better prenatal care, safer childbirth services and enhanced postnatal care. These efforts also aim to overcome barriers such as poverty, inadequate healthcare infrastructure, and a lack of education about family planning and sexual health.

As part of this initiative, the government is implementing the Universal Health Care Act and the Responsible Parenthood and Reproductive Health Act. These laws are designed to extend essential health services to vulnerable populations, including indigenous communities and those living in conflict-affected areas.

UNICEF, meanwhile, has also been active in supporting hospitals providing infection prevention and control measures that benefit maternal and infant health. UNFPA, on the other hand, emphasizes the importance of family planning services, noting that investments in this area can significantly reduce maternal and child mortality while bringing economic benefits to the country.