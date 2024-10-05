MPD-SWAT receives training from LRTA

In an effort to ensure safe train rides for the commuting public, the Light Rail Transit Authority (LRTA) conducted a special simulation exercise for the Manila Police District-Special Weapons and Tactics (MPD-SWAT) Mobile Force Battalion to help them manage emergencies such as terror bombings.

In an interview with, P/Capt. Leonardo So, chief of MPD-SWAT, said a seminar and training session was hosted by the LRTA, headed by GM Enrico Benipayo, to orient police officers on the full layout of the train facilities for quick response during emergencies, with the aim of saving lives.

The two-day seminar and training took place on 26 and 27 September, involving LRTA officers who provided key pointers on securing vital installations, commonly targeted by lawless elements.

According to So, Close Quarter Battle on train assaults is a tactical approach employed by military and law enforcement personnel to engage adversaries in confined spaces, such as trains, buildings, or rooms. The complexity of this operation requires not only physical agility and precision but also strategic planning and teamwork to effectively manage the inherent risks associated with close-proximity dangers.

“Training exercises like this, which simulate real-world scenarios, are essential for honing skills and fostering trust among team members,” So said. “This team-based approach is crucial for police and train workers during emergencies.”

“This is one way for MPD-SWAT to respond quickly and become familiar with train facilities, the ingress and egress points, as mass transportation is considered a vital part of public transport infrastructure,” So concluded.