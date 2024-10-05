Motorcyclist slain by pillion riders

A motorcycle rider was killed after being shot multiple times by two suspects on a motorcycle Friday night in Malate, Manila.

The victim, identified as Eugene Mike Lubid, 28, a resident of Malate, and driver of a Honda Click, died instantly from multiple gunshot wounds to various parts of his body.

Witnesses described the motorcycle driven by the suspects as having a Grab delivery box. The driver was reportedly wearing a long-sleeved shirt and a red helmet, while the back rider was clad in a gray T-shirt and black helmet.

The incident was reported to the Manila Police District (MPD) by barangay chairwoman Eddielyn Dimanlig of Barangay 737, Zone 80.

According to the MPD report, the shooting occurred at 6:22 p.m. on the southbound lane of Osmeña Highway, at the corner of Mataas na Lupa Street, Malate.

It was learned that the victim was driving along Osmeña Highway when a speeding motorcycle carrying the suspects caught up with him and opened fire. The victim fell to the ground with his motorcycle as the suspects sped away to escape.

Investigators are continuing their probe, including reviewing CCTV footage from cameras installed along the highway.