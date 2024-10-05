Mayor Binay to push for free maintenance meds for poor Pinoys

Makati Mayor and senatorial aspirant Abby Binay has announced that providing free maintenance medicine to the country's poorest will be a key priority in her legislative agenda.

“Yung mga walang kakayanan na bumili ng maintenance medicine, yung tinatawag na poorest of the poor, dapat mabigyan ng libreng gamot. Dyan tayo magsimula. Isa yan sa mga priorities ko,” Binay said, emphasizing the need to prioritize free medicine for those who cannot afford it.

She outlined possible funding options, including a budget allocation from Congress or public-private partnerships to ensure better access to quality healthcare for the poor.

Makati health coverage

This initiative will be one of the priority bills she plans to file, focusing on strengthening social programs, particularly in health and education. Sa akin importante po yan hindi lang para sa kapakanan ng ating mga kababayan, kundi maging sa pag-unlad ng ating ekonomiya," she added, noting that addressing healthcare concerns will enable citizens to concentrate on their livelihood and family needs.

Since 2017, Makati has invested around P8 billion in providing free medicine to its residents, covering a wide range of diseases including hypertension, diabetes, and cardiovascular issues.

The free medicine program is part of Makati’s comprehensive health strategy, which includes preventive care, chronic disease management, and emergency medical services, all covered by the innovative Yellow Card or Makati Health Plus Program.