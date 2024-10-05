Marcy files CoC, seeks House seat

Marikina City Mayor Marcelino “Marcy” Teodoro on Saturday filed his Certificate of Candidacy (CoC) as Marikina first district representative, replacing his wife, Rep. Marjorie Ann “Maan” Teodoro, who is running for mayor in next year’s midterm elections.

Currently serving his third and final term as city mayor, Teodoro filed his certificate of candidacy at the Commission on Elections (Comelec) regional office in San Juan City on Saturday morning.

Teodoro, a member of Mayors for Good Governance, assumed office in 2016 and was reelected for three consecutive terms. Prior to this, Teodoro also served three terms as first district congressman of the city from 2007 to 2016.

Meanwhile, Rep. Maan Teodoro is scheduled to file her certificate of candidacy as mayor of Marikina on Monday, 7 October.

Also on Saturday, Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto and Vice Mayor Robert “Dodot” Jaworski Jr. filed their respective certificates of candidacy for reelection in the upcoming local and national elections.

Sotto and Jaworski filed their certificates of candidacy at the Comelec office in Pasig City. If they win, Sotto will serve his third and final term, while Jaworski will serve his second term as vice mayor.

Pasig City Rep. Roman Romulo, chairman of the House education committee, also filed his certificate of candidacy for reelection. He is now in his final term as congressman of the lone district of Pasig.