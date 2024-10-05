Loyzaga emphasizes fair climate transition for vulnerable sectors

Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo Loyzaga, also the Official Representative of the Philippine President to the Climate Change Commission (CCC), emphasized the importance of minimizing adverse impacts on vulnerable sectors as the country implements its climate response and promotes sustainable development.

Loyzaga highlighted the need for the Philippines to join the global effort in ensuring that the transition to a net-zero economy is fair and inclusive for all.

As the country kicks off the development of the Just Transition Program, prioritizing the energy and transport sectors—which account for 56 percent of the country's greenhouse gas emissions—Loyzaga underscored the importance of reskilling and upskilling the workforce in these industries, both of which heavily rely on conventional energy.

“The transition should focus not only on minimizing the negative impacts on affected sectors but also on equipping our workforce with the necessary skills for emerging opportunities in fields such as renewable and climate-friendly technologies,” she emphasized.

She also pointed out the potential for new industries to emerge from the transition, providing support to conventional sectors.

National government agencies, including the DENR, Department of Energy (DOE), Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), and Department of Transportation (DOTr), have been identified as the lead agencies in developing the Just Transition Program.

With support from the Asian Development Bank (ADB), these agencies will lead consultations across sectors and regions in the coming months. These consultations will inform the development of a National Just Transition Framework and Roadmap, guiding the Philippines in its shift to a low-carbon, sustainable, and resilient economy.