Liza Soberano: From Careless to careful to Wild

From Careless to careful decisions, Liza Soberano embarks on a new chapter in her career by joining Wild, a global entertainment company, marketing agency and music label.

The actress’s new management was revealed on the label’s official Instagram page on 1 October.

“We’re so happy to welcome the talented Filipino-American actress Liza Soberano to our Wild family,” the post read, showing a portrait of the Lisa Frankenstein star.

Details about the new partnership were not provided.

Founded in South Korea, Wild is a global entertainment company managed by chief executive officer Leonard Lim.

The label manages a diverse global talent pool of actors, singers, hosts, content creators and more, including Jam Republic, Lana, Seungyeon, Sorn, and Tasha Low, among others.

Liza was previously managed by Careless, a label founded by actor-musician James Reid.

Careless faced a wave of controversies, with many ironically dubbing chief executive officer James “careless” after being scammed by his former business partner Jeffrey Oh.

In an interview with entertainment vlogger Ogie Diaz, also Liza’s first talent manager for 11 years, Reid shared that Oh deceived him and owed him more than P100 million.

“I had no idea a lot of this was happening. It was actually happening for months. He had kept me separate from the rest of my team and in the dark about all these business dealings, telling me, ‘Oh, nothing’s happening, I’ll let you know,’” Reid said.

Netizens are speculating that this mishap led Liza to part ways with Careless. However, James clarified that the “Forevermore” actress’s departure stems from their diverging career paths.

“I (think) mas focused siya sa career sa L.A. Kami mas focused sa Philippines, with my music career. I’m going back to acting, so we have different career paths, I think. She has her own co-management in L.A., Transparent Arts, and she’s really focused there, so it didn’t really make sense for us,” he said.

“We wish her (Liza) all the best with her career in L.A. with all of her international projects, everything she’s doing and you know I just wanted her to know na may babalikan siya dito sa Pilipinas (She will always have something to return to in Philippines),” the “Randomantic” singer added in his interview.