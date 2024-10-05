Kaya FC meets Thai club

Game today:

(Leo Stadium)

9 p.m. — Kaya vs BGC Asian Scholars

Kaya FC-Iloilo looks to flex its muscles versus BGC Asian Scholars in the first game of the Asian Football Confederation Women’s Champions League on Sunday at the Leo Stadium in Thanyaburi, Pathum Thani, Thailand.

Kick-off is at 9 p.m.(Manila time) as the reigning Philippine Football Federation Women’s League champions go head-to-head against the Thai Women’s League 1 winners.

Bannered by national team players Hali Long, Inna Palacios, Cam Rodriguez and Sara Castañeda, Kaya is poised to have a good fight against the home squad.

Apart from Kaya and BGC, Group B also has Bam Khatoon FC of Iran and Melbourne City FC of Australia.

For Palacios, this competition will be a good gauge of how far the team has come.

“I think it’s a good gauge and to do it here, now in the AWCL, I think that’s pretty special for most of us. It gets a little emotional when you talk about that, right?” Palacios said.

“Knowing the story of the Kaya Women and how long it took us to be here, I think that showed a lot of commitment on Kaya’s side in developing women’s football in the Philippines. Since 2019, the girls stuck it out, and even through the pandemic, all those challenges.”

Filipinas head coach Mark Torcaso told DAILY TRIBUNE that having the players under head coach Let Dimzon already having international experience will only work wonders for Kaya.

“You’ve got players that have represented the country and played in international tournaments and this is an international tournament for their club, but that’s going to hold Hali in good stead in regards to experiences but also to help some of the players that haven’t had those experiences before,” Torcaso said.

“So I’m sure they’re going to be able to share their experiences in life and football, which will help them.”