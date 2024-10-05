Kaunlad Pinoy offers micro traders a voice

Advocates for Filipino micro-entrepreneurs under Kaunlad Pinoy will seek a seat in the House of Representatives under the partylist system.

The group filed a Certificate of Nomination and Acceptance (CONA) for the midterm polls next year with the Commission on Elections (Comelec) at the Manila Hotel Tent City on Saturday morning.

“We need to hear the voice of small Filipino businesses in the House of Representatives. Kaunlad Pinoy Partylist will be the voice, representative, and advocate for every sari-sari store, karinderya, kiosk, fish ball, taho, and ice cream vendor, online business, and all other micro and informal enterprises that sustain millions of Filipino families and drive our local economy,” one of the three nominees of Kaunlad Pinoy said.

The nominees, all business owners, said that if elected, Kaunlad Pinoy will fight for the rights, interests, and welfare of every small business owner and champion their dreams of a better life and a brighter future.

“We call on all micro and informal Filipino businesses and those who aspire to own one to support Kaunlad Pinoy Partylist,” they said.

Earlier, Comelec chairperson George Garcia said 160 partylists had qualified to participate in the 2025 midterm elections — a number the Comelec said was significantly fewer than in previous polls.

Garcia said that of the 160 partylist bets, 42 were newly accredited for this election.

Fiesta atmosphere

A festive ambience highlighted the fifth day of filing of certificates of candidacy (CoC).

Supporters of Kaunlad Pinoy danced to the sound of drums to show support for their nominees.

Thousands of Angkas riders escorted their company’s CEO, George Royeca, in a motorcade to the Manila Hotel as he filed his candidacy papers as the first nominee of the Angkasangga Partylist.

Royeca said he wants to be the voice of the 18 million motorcycle owners.

“This comes from our seven years of fighting to promote a system for informal workers. We have helped a lot of people, we have been given them a good life, a good system, a good policy,” Royeca said.

“I think we can give motorcycle riders more opportunity. The group is very big, so they need to have a policy that could protect them and empower 18 million motorcycle owners,” he added.

Royeca said the ride-hailing app was able to help about 50,000 motorcycle riders get out of poverty.

Meanwhile, Kabataan Partylist supporters staged a street fashion show, presenting their looks in trash bags, symbolizing various societal issues.

The partylist’s first nominee, Renee Co, said their agenda includes agrarian reform, peace and climate action.

“We were able to advance free education, free public wifi, safe return to schools,” Co said.

De Lima eyes comeback

Meanwhile, former Senator Leila de Lima formally announced on Saturday her political comeback as she seeks a seat in the House of Representatives.

Running as the first nominee of the Liberal Party-backed Mamamayang Liberal, De Lima clarified why she initially declined to run for 2025 polls.

“Yes, it’s true, I didn’t originally plan to run for any position because I still have a lot to fix in my life, in my family... I wanted to rebuild my life,” she said.

“But I was also going around to areas, especially universities and colleges. I was interacting with a lot of people, especially young people and many were asking, ‘Aren’t you going to return to the Senate? Aren’t you going to run again?’ And I was convinced and I think this would be another stage, another part of my journey... I think this time around, my focus would be on the marginalized,” she said.

The former Justice secretary is running alongside former lawmakers Teddy Baguilat and Erin Tañada.

Baguilat, an Indigenous Peoples’ rights advocate, served as the representative of the lone district of Ifugao from 2010 to 2019. He ran for senator in the 2022 polls but lost.

Tañada was first elected to the House of Representatives in 2004 as the representative of the 4th District of Quezon province.

He ran for senator in 2019 as part of the Otso Diretso slate. The entire slate, however, lost.