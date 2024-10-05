Kaladkaren uses married name in post-wedding news gig

Actress and news anchor Kaladkaren made headlines last week as she appeared for the first time as a married woman on TV5’s Frontline Pilipinas, showcasing both her new chin-length hairdo and her married name.

Declaring, “Ako po si Jervi Wrightson (I am Jervi Wrightson),” she said. By this she not only embraced her new identity but also marked a groundbreaking moment in media representation, transitioning from her popular persona of Karen Davila impersonator to a celebrated anchor in her own right.

This moment reflects a transformative shift in a conservative society, signaling that the Philippines is ready to embrace voices as bold and liberated as hers.

Since joining Frontline Pilipinas in June of last year, she embraced the name Kaladkaren, a moniker that quickly resonated with fans and viewers alike, cementing her place in the entertainment industry.

Covering the entertainment beat, she made history as the first transgender news anchor for a mainstream media outlet in the country.

A trailblazer in the Philippine LGBTQIA+ community, she was also the first transgender woman to win ‘Best Supporting Actress’ in the 2023 film Here Comes the Groom at the Summer Metro Manila Film Festival.

Alongside her successful career in entertainment, Kaladkaren recently tied the knot with her partner of 12 years, Luke Wrightson in Scarborough, United Kingdom last month.

“Marrying the love of my life surrounded by our dearest friends and family… makes me feel the luckiest woman alive!” the trailblazer shared.

Representation matters

Kaladkaren’s remarkable journey, from graduating magna cum laude at the University of the Philippines to becoming a celebrated figure in journalism, underscores her significance in the LGBQIA+ community. By breaking barriers, she not only represents her peers but also paves the way for her trans sisters who face stigma and limited opportunities in a patriarchal society.

“Ako po si Jervi Wrightson. As a transwoman in the Philippines, I have never imagined that one day, I’ll be able to use my married name on national TV, prime time newscast,” Kaladkaren wrote on X.

Her transition from stage name to real name signifies more than a mere rebranding; it’s a powerful embrace of her true self that the public is now celebrating.

“She’s truly the visibility we need for trans women in the Philippines,” X user @jntorio replied.

“You keep coming back — better and more beautiful,” X user @AC Nixon added.

Overwhelmingly positive, Kaladkaren stands as a catalyst for change in trans representation in the Philippines. The nation has evolved from ridiculing figures like “Jake Zyrus,” formerly Charice Pempengco, to wholeheartedly celebrating the UPD alumna’s courageous embrace of her authentic self in the media. Her bold move uplifts the LGBTQIA+ community and reflects a society ready to honor diversity and authenticity in all its forms.

One step for a woman marks a monumental leap toward greater opportunities for the queer community and a more inclusive landscape in journalism across the country.