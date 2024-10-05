Japan reaffirms support for Phl North-South Railway

On 4 October 2024, Ambassador of Japan to the Philippines Endo Kazuya attended the Viaduct Span Connection Ceremony for the North-South Commuter Railway Project (Malolos-Tutuban).

The North-South Commuter Railway Project, spanning approximately 38 kilometers from Malolos City to Tutuban in Metro Manila, aims to address severe traffic congestion in the metropolitan area, a significant factor contributing to the decline in the Philippines' international competitiveness. By strengthening the transport network and alleviating traffic issues, the project is expected to boost the metropolitan economy and reduce air pollution.

The ceremony marked the connection of the CP01 and CP02 sections to the viaduct, a significant milestone as the project moves towards completing the commuter line.

In his remarks, Ambassador Endo reaffirmed Japan's continued support for the project through Official Development Assistance (ODA). He expressed Japan's honor in being a key partner of the Philippine government, particularly the Department of Transportation (DOTr), in improving the quality of life for Filipinos through the development of high-quality infrastructure, particularly railway projects.