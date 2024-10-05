GOOD OMEN: Jokic wows Westbrook as NBA preseason begins

ABU DHABI (AFP) — Veteran guard Russell Westbrook made his debut for the Denver Nuggets as they opened the National Basketball Association (NBA) pre-season by losing to Boston in Abu Dhabi on Friday but was in awe of one his new teammates.

Nikola Jokic “sits in a category of his own,” Westbrook, a 16-year NBA veteran, said after the game.

Playing the first of two preseason games against the Boston Celtics in the United Arab Emirates capital, the Nuggets, the 2023 NBA champions, squandered a 14-point lead and lost 107-103 to the team that took the crown at the end of last season.

Westbrook, a 35-year-old former league Most Valuable Player (MVP) and nine-time All-Star, joined the Nuggets in July after spending last season with the Los Angeles Clippers.

He shared some minutes with center Jokic in the first half before the Nuggets rested their starters.

“He’s so unique in the sense that he’s so unselfish,” said Westbrook of the three-time MVP.

“He loves to be able to make the game easy for his teammates and he’s done that and won a championship and multiple MVPs and he’s still the same person since I’ve been around.”

“I’m grateful to be on his team and learn from him as well.”

Jokic had 14 points, eight rebounds, two assists and a 71.4 field goal percentage in under 17 minutes of play.

He is coming off a hectic summer during which he helped Serbia to a bronze medal at the Olympic Games. He said on Friday that his participation in an international tournament might be a good omen for the Nuggets.

“Last time, I remember, when I played for the national team, we won the championship, so maybe that’s saying something, maybe not, who knows. Most players say that summer tournaments, like the Olympics, kind of help you stay in shape or to get better maybe,” Jokic said.

“I definitely had a really good time and I think I improved playing for the national team.”

The Celtics began with three Olympic gold medalists Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum and Derrick White alongside Luke Kornet and Jrue Holiday but it was their second unit that cut their deficit.

Guard Payton Prichard scored 21 points, including six three-pointers from 12 attempts.

Boston players combined for 61 three-point attempts, which would have been a franchise record had it been an official game.

“I don’t know if we’ll take 61 most nights,” Pritchard said.

“I think we’ll get to the rim more during the season.”

NBA Finals MVP Brown addressed the Abu Dhabi crowd with some Arabic words ahead of the game. He had eight points, two rebounds and two assists in 19 minutes of play, while Tatum had 12, six and five.

The capacity crowd at Etihad Arena was star-studded, with a host of football legends in attendance, including Ronaldinho, Thierry Henry, Roberto Carlos and Alessandro del Piero.