Former Baguio Vice Mayor Gladys Vergara to run for Congress

Baguio City — Former Baguio Vice Mayor Gladys Vergara has announced her candidacy for the congressional seat in the 2025 National and Local Elections, aiming to follow in the footsteps of her father, retired Congressman Bernie Vergara, who served the city for 12 years.

Vergara, currently the Chairperson of the Baguio Tourism Council (BTC), was the city’s first female vice mayor in the 1990s. Prior to that, she served as a city councilor and was the president of the Kabataang Barangay (KB) in the late 1980s.

Following weeks of reflection, prayer, and consultations with her community, Vergara said she decided to pursue the congressional seat once held by her father. She will file her certificate of candidacy on 7 October, 2024 at the Baguio Convention and Cultural Center.

In a message to her supporters, Vergara expressed gratitude for the overwhelming encouragement she received during her visits to various barangays, which played a key role in her decision to run.

She invited her supporters to a send-off mass at Lady of Grace Community Church in Upper QM on Monday at 11:00 AM, followed by her filing at 2:30 PM.

Vergara, a successful entrepreneur, worked to revitalize Baguio's tourism industry during the Covid-19 pandemic in her role as BTC chair since 2019.