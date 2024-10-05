Film Academy now under DTI

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Saturday ordered the transfer of administrative supervision of the Film Academy of the Philippines (FAP) to the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) from the Department of Education (DepEd).

Bearing the signature of Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin by the authority of the President, Executive Order (EO) 70 aims to strengthen the FAP while promoting the development of the local film industry.

The FAP was established through EO 640-A in 1981, under the oversight of the DepEd. It was amended by EO 513 in 2006.

“To maximize the full potential of the Philippine film industry, it is imperative to ensure that world-class Filipino talents in the field of motion picture arts and sciences are given due recognition and assistance by the national government,” the EO read.