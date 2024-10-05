Filipino appointed as Micronesian Justice chief

The Congress of the Federated States of Micronesia has made history by confirming its first Filipino appointee as Secretary of Justice, Leonito Bacalando Jr.

The Twenty-Third Congress on 25 September approved Bacalando’s appointment through Congressional Resolution 23-214

The resolution stated, “Be it resolved by the Twenty-Third Congress of the Federated States of Micronesia, Fifth Regular Session, 2024, that Congress hereby confirms the nomination of Mr. Leonito M. Bacalando Jr., Esq. (lawyer) to serve as the Secretary of the Department of Justice of the Federated States of Micronesia.”

Bacalando’s selection was made by President Wesley Simina last year.

Bacalando expressed his gratitude for the opportunity, highlighting the significance of his appointment, adding that it sends a powerful message about the potential of Filipinos on a global scale.

The newly-appointed Secretary of Justice hails from Biliran, Leyte, and earned his degree from the University of San Carlos in Cebu.

He began his legal career in 2002 at the Attorney General’s Office in Micronesia, eventually taking on roles such as Chief of Law and Assistant Attorney General.

In his linkedin bio, it said that Bacalando have over two decades of legal experience, including recent roles as Acting Attorney General and Chief of Law at the Department of Justice, in which he developed a deep expertise in international law, particularly in the realm of the Law of the Sea.

“My career has been dedicated to advancing justice and fortifying legal frameworks within the Federated States of Micronesia, with a specific focus on maritime law and its implications for national and international security,” he said.

During his recent stints, Bacalando said he has been at the forefront of addressing complex legal issues related to maritime boundaries, oceanic resource management and the enforcement of international maritime agreements.

His work in law enforcement, maritime security and the administration of justice has been crucial in enhancing legal infrastructure and ensuring compliance with international standards.

“This experience underscores my commitment to upholding the rule of law and promoting public service. My tenure at the Department of Justice has been characterized by strategic collaboration and the integration of diverse perspectives. This approach has been instrumental in aligning our legal processes with both national priorities and international obligations, driving progress and reinforcing our nation’s position on the global stage,” according to Bacalando.

The region of Micronesia lies between the Philippines and Hawaii and encompasses more than 2,000 islands, most of which are small and many of which are found in clusters.