FEU bounces back, claims V-League crown

Far Eastern University (FEU) rebounded from a tough Game 2 defeat with a resounding 25-22, 28-26, 25-18 triumph over De La Salle University in their sudden death duel to secure its first-ever V-League Men’s Collegiate Challenge championship late Friday at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City.

After falling short of a sweep in their previous encounter, the Tamaraws regrouped and leaned heavily on Finals Most Valuable Player Dryx Saavedra’s stellar 24-point performance to clinch the championship.

The win not only marked FEU’s breakthrough in the league but also halted La Salle’s drive for a back-to-back title.

“When I started here at FEU, we didn’t reach the championship. So personally, I tried my best to show my eagerness by bringing out my best performance,” Saavedra said.

“The only difference is that in Game 2, we were thinking too much. We were confident because we won Game 1.”

The Tamaraws capitalized on their momentum from a clutch second-set victory, which turned out to be the pivotal moment of the match.

Down 20-24 in the second set, FEU staged a near-impossible comeback, clawing their way to a 28-26 win, which sapped La Salle’s morale.

Riding that wave, FEU stormed to a 15-9 lead in the third set, with Saavedra once again delivering a crucial spike.

Outside hitter Mikko Espartero also played a crucial role in the decisive frame, delivering three consecutive points, including a crosscourt hit, a block and a title-clinching ace to complete the sweep.

FEU coach Ed Orcullo acknowledged that their Game 2 loss sparked a deep reflection among the team, which fueled their determination for Game 3.

“We had a reality check in the dugout when we lost in Game 2. Nobody was smiling. Everybody was down. It’s really good to lose sometimes,” said FEU head coach Ed Orcullo, whose wards took the series opener in four sets last Sunday.

FEU’s twin towers, Charles Absin and Lirick Mendoza, provided solid contributions with 12 and 10 points, respectively.

Benny Martinez also orchestrated the team’s offense with 19 excellent sets, while captain Jelord Talisayan recorded eight points, 13 receptions and six digs in a balanced performance.