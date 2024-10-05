Don’t forget the athletes

Sportsmen never shy away from public office. With their competitive nature and strong fighting spirit, it is no surprise that many sportsmen have thrown their hat into the political arena. The biggest sports stars who were able to hold the highest elective positions were eight-division boxing champion Manny Pacquiao and former Barangay Ginebra San Miguel playing coach Robert Jaworski Sr.

Pacquiao did a great job transforming his popularity and generosity into votes. He served as a senator while he was still active in professional boxing from 2016 to 2022, prompting his critics to question his ability to juggle the demands of both his athletic career and his legislative duties.

But Pacquiao proved them wrong. He wore two important hats at the same time and even climbed the ring for his last title fight against Yordenis Ugas of Cuba in 2021, a year before his term as a lawmaker expired. Pacquiao eventually sought the presidency but he finished third behind President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and former Vice President Leni Robredo.

Now, Pacquiao is eyeing a political comeback as he is set to run for the Senate anew under President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s Partido Federal ng Pilipinas.

Prior to Pacquiao, there was Jaworski. Known for his charisma and never-say-die attitude, Jaworski swept the voters off their feet when he placed ninth in the senatorial race in 1998, the same year he retired from the Philippine Basketball Association. Despite being 78 years old and nursing various illnesses Jaworksi left an indelible mark as he is still being revered both in the sports and political arenas.

In fact, Jaworski’s son, Robert Jaworski Jr., who played under him at Ginebra, is now serving as Vice Mayor of Pasig City and is married to former Asian Games gold medalist and International Olympic Committee representative to the country Mikee Cojuangco-Jaworski, the daughter of former Philippine Olympic Committee president Jose “Peping” Cojuangco.

Pacquiao and Jaworski are just two of the countless sportsmen who have held or are still holding public office. Like Pacquiao, most of these politicians are expected to vie for local and national positions in the midterm elections on 12 May next year.

But these politicians should always remember that they are not just mere public servants. They should also remember that they came from a sector that badly needs support: Philippine sports.

Rain or Shine coach Yeng Guiao is a good example of a public official who had never forgotten to rally behind the sector he came from.

When he was a congressman of Pampanga in 2016, he filed a petition before the Supreme Court that sought the full share of the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) from the revenues of the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR).

According to Republic Act 6847, the PSC stands to receive five percent of the total gross revenues of PAGCOR, which will be used to fund the monthly allowances, food and nutrition, training, and participation of the national athletes in various international competitions.

But PAGCOR failed to do that as it remitted only 2.17 percent of its gross revenues starting in 1993. With that, the national athletes suffered and it affected their performance in the international arena.

Last August, a small miracle happened. The Supreme Court granted Guiao’s petition, instructing PAGCOR to remit the full share of the PSC. Based on Guiao’s computation, the government funding arm for sports stands to receive an additional P25 billion that it can use to fuel the country’s national sports development program.

Philippine sports is now in its golden era. Filipino athletes like Hidilyn Diaz and Carlos Yulo have won on the Olympic stage while a young crop of talents like Elreen Ando, Rosegie Ramos, Alex Eala and Eldrew Yulo are on the rise, ready to take the world by storm.

But they can’t do it alone. They need all the support they can get — both from the government and the private sector.

Now that the certificates of candidacy have been filed and the election fever is starting to heat up, politicians, who have used sports as a vehicle to public office, should never forget to push for the welfare of the Filipino athletes once they are elected.

They should use their power, clout and resources to make sure that our athletes have all the tools they need as they represent the country in the biggest sporting stage in the world.

After all, we belong to one team — Team Philippines.