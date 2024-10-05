DOJ to go all-out in Guo prosecution

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin "Boying" C. Remulla praised the timely and decisive move by the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) in revoking the passport of dismissed Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo for violations of Republic Act No. 11983, or the "New Philippine Passport Act."

Secretary Remulla also vowed that the National Prosecution Service (NPS) would seize this opportunity to go "all-out" in prosecuting Guo and her co-respondents in the qualified human trafficking case filed against them before the Department of Justice (DOJ).

Guo's passport cancellation was enforced on 30 September, 2024, but was only announced yesterday, 4 October, by the DFA. The cancellation came in direct response to a 24 August, 2024, National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) report, which confirmed that Alice Guo's biometrics matched those of a certain Guo Hua Ping.

The DFA emphasized that a passport may be canceled if it was acquired fraudulently, tampered with, or issued erroneously, as provided under the law—precisely the case here.

"DFA's decisive call to revoke the passport of Guo undoubtedly opened the doors to justice. This marks the beginning of a relentless pursuit to ensure accountability and uphold the rule of law," Secretary Remulla said.

"Rest assured, your efforts won't be in vain; we will prosecute this case to the fullest until justice is served," Secretary Remulla assured the DFA.

The DOJ also noted that Guo is considered a "flight risk" after she traveled to Singapore and Malaysia earlier this year, and was held in Indonesia last July. Her passport revocation, therefore, comes at an opportune time.

Guo is facing charges of human trafficking, misrepresentation, and money laundering.