Dismissed cop tagged in killings, robberies nabbed

An operative of the Manila Police District-District Police Intelligence and Operations Unit (MPD-DPIOU) arrested a dismissed Manila police officer reportedly involved in major robbery and gun-for-hire cases in Metro Manila on Friday in Tondo, Manila.

The suspect, former PO1 Edwin Roma, 47, a resident of Tondo, Manila, was detained at the DPIOU.

According to Maj. Philip Ines, chief of the Public Information Office and MPD spokesperson, multiple arrest warrants were served on Roma, including one for “execution of judgment.”

Roma is on the list of Most Wanted Persons at the district level (MPD).

His criminal activities reportedly began in 2005, when he was 26 and still an active rookie police officer. In April 2007, he was positively identified as the one who robbed and killed Chinese-Filipino trader Alberto Uy in Sta. Cruz, Manila.

Roma is also facing 11 criminal charges, mostly for robberies.