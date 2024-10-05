DAR, PCA collaborate to boost coconut farmers’ productivity, income

The Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) and the Philippine Coconut Authority (PCA) announced over the weekend a new collaboration aimed at improving the productivity, income, and well-being of coconut farmers within agrarian reform communities (ARCs) and ARC clusters (ARCCs) across six regions: CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, Bicol, Western Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, and Caraga.

DAR Support Services Office Undersecretary Rowena Niña Taduran expressed optimism about the evolving partnership, particularly in supporting coconut farmers through cooperation with various stakeholders.

“We are very hopeful for this project as we look forward to a fruitful partnership between the DAR and the PCA to help our coconut farmers nationwide. This endeavor will not be possible without PCA Administrator Dr. Dexter Buted, who is as enthusiastic as us about this proposed partnership,” Taduran said.

Project Management Service Director Von Mark Mendoza presented the "Convergence on Coconut Assistance for Industry Development Project (CoCoAID)," which focuses on coconut stand rehabilitation, replanting, intercropping, and livelihood diversification.

PCA Administrator Dr. Dexter Buted and his team discussed the various components under the Coconut Farmers and Industry Development Fund (CFIDF), established by R.A. 11524, also known as the "Coconut Farmers and Industry Trust Fund Act."

“PCA has available budget allocated for coconut industry development under the CFITF, including a separate budget under the General Appropriations Act (GAA) 2024 for PCA projects and operations,” Buted said.

To finalize the project, a DAR-PCA Technical Working Group (TWG) will be formed to create a roadmap, indicative plan, budget requirements, and a stakeholder engagement plan.

The project will also involve the Bureau of Agrarian Reform Beneficiaries Development (BARBD), headed by Director Eric Arevalo, focusing on profiling ARB Organizations (ARBOs) and developing the capacity of its members.