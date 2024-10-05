DAR completes 7 FMRs in Eastern Samar

ORAS, Eastern Samar – The Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) in Eastern Visayas has completed seven farm-to-market roads, connecting remote and hard-to-reach communities to local markets.

Provincial Agrarian Reform Program Officer Randy Frogosa stated that, aside from some minor repairs, the seven newly constructed roads are complete and ready for turnover to the local government unit (LGU). The roads interconnect the barangays of San Eduardo, Nadacpan, Saurong, Agsam, Iwayan, Minap-os, Alang-Alang, and Cadian—some of which were previously only accessible on foot.

The seven road projects, with a combined length of three kilometers, were allocated P100 million under the Agrarian Reform Fund (ARF). The funding was secured through the initiative of House Minority Leader and 4Ps Party-List Representative Marcelino Libanan.

During a recent inspection, Frogosa commended the LGU for adding "farmers' access" paths, which were not included in the original plan. These paths protect the road's edges from damage caused by farm machinery. The Oras LGU served as the project's implementer.

Oras Mayor Roy Ador expressed gratitude to DAR for trusting the LGU with a major project, stating that it strengthens their capacity to handle similar initiatives in the future. He also noted that these roads will not only boost economic activities in the area but also contribute to peace and order, as the villages are identified as ELCAC (End Local Communist Armed Conflict) areas.

The seven road projects are expected to benefit at least 10,000 residents living in and passing through the connected barangays.