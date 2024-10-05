Cris Roque deserves CA nod

As infrequently as one would notice, I don’t just accord good words to anyone. My belief is that I should be more careful, diligent and use eagle eyes in writing about the integrity and competence of certain persons, especially Filipino officials.

It’s horrible, but most officials are “elected” not through merit, but vote buying, intimidation, force and oppression, and direct assault. Upon assumption to office, with their huge financial campaign investment, these trapos raid the people’s treasury every second of the day. The representatives of the people, so-called from over 253 congressional districts and 63 partylists, use their title as a mere cosmetic to hide who and what they really are for.

Anyway, there are exceptions. I did some research on a very nice and beautiful lady who is now facing confirmation before the Commission on Appointments (CA). President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. appointed her last 2 August.

As you well know, then DTI Secretary Fred Pascual left the post and returned to the private sector. I refer to Acting Secretary Ma. Cristina Aldeguer Roque, or Cris for short, which is how she prefers to be addressed, simply Cris.

A very important trait, she possesses all humility despite being on that level of power and authority in government and business. “Walang hangin” or no airs, so to speak.

Roque is well educated, an Industrial Management Engineering, minor in Chemical Engineering, degree holder from De La Salle University after her secondary education at De La Salle Santiago Zobel-Alabang.

We knew Cris as the undersecretary at the DTI handling the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Group which made her very familiar with MSMEs, their issues, concerns and needs, being a small business owner herself.

In fact, as trade and industry undersecretary then, and up to now, she chairs the Small Business Corporation, an agency under the DTI that provides MSMEs with badly needed funds/loans for expansion and continued operations. MSMEs comprise 99.90 percent of all businesses and ventures operating in the country.

Aside from that, Secretary Roque also managed the Bureau of Small and Medium Enterprise Development, Bureau of Marketing Development and Promotions, the Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Program Management Office, and the OTOP Program Management Office. More than enough experiences on the job.

PBBM recognized the importance of MSMEs and the DTI as “the catalyst to our country’s economic growth through the promotion of Filipino businesses, acceleration of investments and empowerment of consumers. Marcos expressed his obvious pleasure as he welcomed Ma. Cristina A. Roque as the new Acting Secretary of DTI. “I trust that she will continue the valuable work we have accomplished,” he said.

With a very strong entrepreneurial sense even at a young age, Secretary Roque started her business venture right after college in 1992. With just P6,000, but with her strong will and determination to succeed worth millions, she put up the Kamiseta Group which is engaged in clothing and skin care and now has 75 branches in SM malls nationwide.

Since her appointment by PBBM, Secretary Roque has gotten everyone’s nod as the right person for the job, her being well prepared and a successful entrepreneur making the difference. Go Negosyo founder Joey Concepcion supported the appointment and stated that PBBM could not have picked a better person to lead the DTI.

Secretary Cris has proven to be the MSMEs’ ally, our strongest supporter in assisting the biggest business sector in the Philippines. She will surely push for direction, initiatives and policies which would benefit the economic standing and progress of our people and country.

MSMEs like us would be very pleased if Madam Cris Aldeguer Roque gets the nod of the CA because beyond a doubt, she indeed deserves to be confirmed as DTI Secretary.