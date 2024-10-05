Converge expecting SMB fightback

Game today:

(Ynares Sports Center)

7:30 p.m. — San Miguel vs Converge

Converge is out to stage a grand upset by finishing off a giant in San Miguel Beer in do-or-die Game 5 of the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Governors’ Cup quarterfinals today at the Ynares Sports Center in Antipolo.

After a huge fightback in Game 3, the FiberXers made a bigger surprise by stealing Game 4 to drag the favored perennial title contender Beermen to a sudden death.

Now with an equal chance for the right to face Barangay Ginebra San Miguel in the best-of-seven semifinals, Converge looks for the knockout punch in the 7:30 p.m. final meeting against powerhouse San Miguel in the season-opening conference.

However, FiberXers interim coach Franco Atienza downplays a shift of momentum to their side following a 114-100 victory last Friday that leveled the series.

“If you go up against a perennial championship team, momentum won’t matter. Stats will be out. Momentum will be out. It’s just one game. Whoever would want it more, however cliché that may sound, will get the win,” he said.

“It will be a dogfight on Sunday,” added Atienza, who is a win away from steering the franchise to a first ever semis appearance.

Seeded third in Group A after the group stage, Converge crossed paths with San Miguel in the quarters for the third time since joining the league in 2022, losing the first two series without winning a game.

The FiberXers looked heading in the same direction after back-to-back defeats but got back up after slipping away in a close 114-112 escape in Game 3 courtesy of the game-winning buzzer-beater by Alec Stockton.

In Game 4, Schonny Winston, Justin Arana and Jalen Jones carried the offense of Converge.

However, Bryan Santos’ clutch treys in the closing stretch keyed the win.

“We forced a sudden death on Sunday but whenever you go on a sudden death, the last game of whatever series you play, the stats and previews (results) won’t matter. Everything is out of the window. It’s now just one game,” Atienza said.

The mentor, who took over the spot of Aldin Ayo following a three-win season, wants his team to just stick with the same formula that got them this far.

“We want to continue what we have been doing, controlling their bigs and at the same time their shooters. Battling it out on the rebounds,” he said.