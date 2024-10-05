Central Luzon to implement daily wage increase 17 October

City of San Fernando, Pampanga — The minimum wage rate in Region III will increase by P50 to P66 daily, starting 17 October 2024, under the Wage Order No. RBIII-25, according to the National Wages and Productivity Commission.

The wage increase will be implemented in two tranches for workers in private establishments across Central Luzon, said Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board Chairperson and Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) Regional Director Geraldine Panlilio. The first tranche will take effect on 17 October with a P25 to P41 increase, followed by another P25 increase on 16 April 2025.

Under the first tranche, the minimum wage for the provinces of Bataan, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, Tarlac, and Zambales will rise to P525 for non-agriculture, P495 for agriculture, and P515 for retail/service sectors. Once the second tranche is implemented, the rates will increase further to P550 for non-agriculture, P520 for agriculture, and P540 for retail/service sectors.

For the province of Aurora, the minimum wage starting 17 October will be P475 for non-agriculture, P460 for agriculture, and P410 for retail/service sectors. After the second tranche on 16 April, the rates in Aurora will increase to P500 for non-agriculture, P485 for agriculture, and P435 for retail/service sectors.