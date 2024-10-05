SOCIAL SET

CELEBRATING JUSTIN NUYDA: PALETTE TO PLATE

Nuyda’s imprint in the world of Philippine art remains relevant today — a true mark of a genius, legend and perhaps a National Artist to be.
Ayni Nuyda with Hapag’s chef Kevin Navoa, chef Thirdy Dolatre and Sommelier Erin Recto.
Published on

Last 17 and 18 September, the Nuyda Estate hosted an extraordinary exhibit and a special 10-course degustation dinner featuring Bicolano dishes inspired by contemporary artist Justin “Tiny” Nuyda. The intimate event, held at Hapag, was a celebration of the life, passions, collaborations and friendships that helped shape one of the most important pillars of Philippine modern art. It was an honor and privilege to take part in an immortalizing occasion — Justin Nuyda: Origin Story — where everything else was nothing less than outstanding and from the heart of passion.

Atheena Rosal, Henry Griffith, Toots Nuyda and Ustin Nuyda.
Celeste Legaspi-Gallardo and Nonoy Gallardo.
Francis and Rotina Lim.
Helen Lim, Gene Lim, Ayni Nuyda, Delfin Lazaro and Vinni Sanchez.
The legacy lives on through the immortalized artist’s visionary daughter Ayni Nuyda, founder and project director of Search Mindscape Foundation. “Art doesn’t exist in isolation,” Ayni declares. “It is nourished by the connections we make and the environments we inhabit, whether social, natural, or creative.”

Mounting this monumental occasion was with the curation of celebrated artist, writer and Fotomoto founder Stephanie Frondoso. Justin Nuyda: Origin Story, was on display at Hapag throughout September.

Jacinta Romero, Sampaguita, Pete Canzon and Annette Aguado.
Karlene and Mike Pelayo.
Lulei Simpao and Raffy Simpao.
Illac Diaz
Frondoso writes: “The exhibit highlights a more personal nature of Justin Nuyda’s life and work. centering around his close friendships and interactions with many artists, as evidenced by portraits sketches made during Saturday Group sessions.” Portrait sketches featured at the exhibit included works by Alfredo Roces, Mars Galang, Ben Cabrera, Romulo Olazo, Solomon Saprid, Romulo Galicano and Ang Kiukok, just to name a few.

Maritess and Susing Pineda.
Pamela Bordey Llige with Felipe Bordey.
Priscilla Co-Lim, Cecile Tiu and Catherin Sy.
Mamerto Tindongan
The Nuyda X Hapag collaboration was an outstanding showcase of the art of gastronomy. An all sensory journey that satisfied even the most discerning palate. Each mouth-watering dish was a masterful study of contemporary cuisine close to perfection.

Nuyda’s imprint in the world of Philippine art remains relevant today — a true mark of a genius, legend and perhaps a National artist to be. Ayni ends, “The key message is the importance of collaborations, relationships, and dialogue.”

To find out more about up and coming movements and events, follow Search Mindscape Foundation @searchmindscape.

Ramon Diaz and Gemma Cruz Araneta.
Ramon Orlina, Marissa Pe Yang, Raul Isidro and Antonio Yang Jr.
Silvana Diaz, Pandy Aviado, Martin Lopez and Eddie Jose.
Victor Dan
