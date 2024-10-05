Casimero says he’s on right track

It doesn’t look like three-division world champion John Riel Casimero is taking his next opponent lightly.

Less than 10 days before facing Mexican-American Saul Sanchez in Yokohama, Japan, the Filipino banger came out on social media to show his readiness.

Notorious for going into his last few fights not in perfect condition, Casimero even took to the scales and liked what he saw.

The Casimero-Sanchez showdown on 13 October has a contracted weight limit of 122 lbs.

He tipped in at 126.2 lbs and Casimero and his camp said they were on target.

He arrived in Japan last week to get acclimatized as the Leyte native vowed to put on a show of force that will convince boxing’s stakeholders to pit him with reigning pound-for-pound king Naoya “Monster” Inoue in 2025.

Holding a 33-4-1 win-loss-draw card with 22 knockouts, Casimero, 35, hasn’t been in the ring against a decent foe since 2021.

Sanchez, who is of Mexican extraction, sports a 21-3-0 mark with 13 knockouts and is nicknamed “The Beast.”

Among his victims include Filipino RV Deniega and Arthur Villanueva, who both lost on points.

Younger by around eight years, Sanhez hasn’t been stopped, something the heavy-handed and experienced Casimero would like to change.

Masayuki Ito of Treasure 7 Promotions is putting up the fight.